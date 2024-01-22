Spin twins fire with the bat as Dubbo puts aside past Premier League pain

Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League side is full of experienced heads but on Sunday it was two of the youngest players who stood up to bring home the title.
Taking on Parkes in the competition's final, Paddy Nelson and Lachlan Rummans were the stars for Dubbo as they won their first title in five seasons by 37 runs.
The two spinners combined in the middle for a 47-run partnership for the last wicket which ultimately proved to be the difference and it's an effort Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey enjoyed.
"I think no one should underestimate that partnership," he said.
"We were on the ropes and Paddy walked in at eleven, at times you can see yourself as another wicket and be bowled out for 130.
"He showed a lot of guts and they boys put on nearly 50 for the last wicket. That's the kind of stuff that wins you comps and that's why we are sitting here now.
"For it to be two young guys who are coming through, I couldn't be prouder. I backed those guys all year, they've done a job with the ball and today they did a job for me with the bat."
Parkes made early inroads at No.1 Oval, dismissing Ben Wheeler for just eight before Jeffrey combined with Ted Murray.
The Dubbo captain's dismissal sparked somewhat of a collapse for the hosts as they lost four wickets for just 24 runs.
Murray was forced to retire hurt on 63 after coping a ball to the groin off the bowling of Parkes captain Brent Tucker.
Parkes looked certain to roll through Dubbo's lower order until Rummans and Nelson combined following Murray's eventual dismissal.
Rummans was the final man to be dismissed, departing for a well-made 24 while Nelson finished 24 not out as Dubbo made 175.
Matt Purse was the key early with the ball for the hosts, taking 2/16 from his eight overs before Ben Knaggs (3/17) and Rummans (3/37) tied things down in the middle overs.
"Our bowling attack is our strength, the boys bowl together every week," he said.
"We thought it was going to be hard early and they got away pretty well. (Matt) Purse bowled really good lengths without too much reward.
"When I threw the ball to (Ben) Knaggs, I knew what I was going to get. Then the slower stuff worked well."
Jeffrey took the final wicket himself as Ryan Dunford was caught for eight as Parkes was bowled out for 138.
Parkes' Zac Bayliss finished 57 not out, a strong effort in a losing side.
Dubbo's win on Sunday was the first time they've won the competition in five seasons, ending Bathurst's four consecutive titles also.
For a lot of the squad, they have experienced what it is like to lose a representative final and Jeffrey said it makes wins like Sunday's satisfying.
"We put together a really good squad and we've been building," he said.
"I've loved the commitment and was really happy with that, I think that's shown with the teams we've been able to put on the park. It's been pretty consistent the whole season.
"I think that sort of helped us in the game. I'm really happy with the result and chuffed for everyone who contributed to the result, it's been three or four years in the making."
