Bid to 'stay relevant' brings CBD together amid trade-impacting upgrades

Small town business owners are digging deep to remain upbeat amid major main street upgrades, banding together to stay afloat while a six-month-long project threatens trade.
Solely funded by the government, the Molong Town Centre Activation Project is a full revamp of the small town's central business district, with stages one and two at the upper end of Bank Street completed in 2023.
But with businesses still on the bounce back from record-level flooding 12 months prior, the reality is it's going to be a long slog for the busier, lower end retailers - regardless of many in favour of the upgrade.
"Foot traffic is extremely hard to get in the main street at the moment and I'm right in the thick of it," Molong Stores owner, Robbie Carroll said.
"Figure-wise, I was at a loss from day one, very much so, and Wednesday trade was so bad that I closed today [Thursday], which I'd never usually do; but it was just too quiet to warrant staying open.
"We're all still recovering [from the flood] as well, but if we're going to get through these disruptions, we just have to stick together and try to stay positive."
Business dealings have taken a dive since works started on January 5, which is why many Bank Street traders have upped their social media presence to alert the public they're still open for business.
Taking to different digital platforms, Mr Carroll rallied his neighbours - and roadworks crews - together to pull off a creative marketing tact.
A collaborative video encouraging people to support Molong, it's since had nearly 30,000 views on Instagram alone.
"You do just have to do your own thing sometimes, and what else can we do but try to promote our businesses to keep them going?," he said.
"It'd be naive for us to rest on our laurels for the next six months and expect to survive with ease; we have to keep getting out there to stay relevant.
"The delays aren't ideal and it's tough because it's not what we need at the moment, but in the long-run, it's going to do our town wonders.
"We just have to hang in there and do what we can so people don't forget we're here."
Prior to grant submission for the project, an analysis by council showed the boost to Molong's business economy from upgrades would reach a rough $5.38 million.
Including $2.5 million in direct added value for the local retail sector, council's general manager, Bradley Byrnes, says council remains aware of the temporary disturbance.
"It is impossible to do any main street activation works without disruption, however, council staff have undertaken significant consultation with local businesses to ensure their feedback was considered in developing a plan that would cause minimal disruptions," Mr Byrnes said.
"The work zone has been planned to ensure pedestrian access is maintained throughout the works, and parking surrounding the work zone is available at all times.
"Council crews are working as fast as possible to ensure the project is completed in a timely manner, with the excavation of the strata-vault already completed and concrete pouring in the centre strip commenced."
Initial funding conditions marked a completion date for all works by no later than December, 2023.
Given the deluge in 2022, Mr Byrnes says a 12-month extension was applied for and granted - stretching the finalisation window to December, 2024.
"It was determined that a January commencement, when trade is usually quieter, would best suit the majority of businesses in the bottom end of Bank Street from Gidley Street to the highway/Watson Street," he said.
"In addition, there will be a one-month break from Friday, March 29 until Friday, April 26, cater for increased tourism over the Easter long weekend and school holiday period."
In the meantime, small business owners plan to continue hustling in their own ways.
Out of pocket a hefty $300 for new A-frame highway signage, Mr Carroll also hosted a sausage sizzle on Sunday.
Also at his own expense, the reason was to "keep the spirits up" while luring as many visitors to Molong's CBD as possible.
He's also reached out to local members, Phil Donato and Andrew Gee, hoping they'll jump on board to encourage Bank Street attendance.
"I'm not making any money from it," he said, "but you just do what you have to."
