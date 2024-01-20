My Australia Day confession

I have a confession to make.
In the three decades since Australia Day has been an official national holiday I have never bought any merchandise for the occasion. Not from Woolworths, and not from anywhere else. Does that make me unAustralian or less patriotic?
I don't know the answer to that.
But it did make me wonder when I saw the outrage from Facebook friends, after Woolworths announced it was not stocking Australia Day merch, if those same friends had ever purchased a cheap flag, singlet or stubby holder from the supermarket giant.
Was the outrage because they couldn't buy the items there, or because they believed the company was making a political statement that it was against the day itself. I think I do know the answer to that.
The outrage, I suspect, is at least partly inspired by the political debate that has surrounded the date of Australia Day in recent years.
For the record, Woollies says it was declining sales that prompted the decision. If that's right I guess I'm part of that problem having never bought a thing in the lead up to the national day.
Meanwhile, in recent days our journalists have interviewed the ambassadors that are coming to speak at the events in the local area, including Sam Cawthorn who has an inspiring story of survival to tell at Dubbo, actor Rhys Muldoon who will be in Wellington, and Keith Potger from The Seekers who will be at events in Cabonne Shire.
When the day comes along on next Friday we are expecting a hot day, with the temperature expected to climb as high as 45 degrees.
With that in mind, maybe a cheap singlet and stubby holder with an Australian flag on it would come in handy!
Thanks for reading and have a great week!
