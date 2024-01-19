Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

11-year-old arrested over breach of bail and property crime

By Staff Reporters
January 19 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with breach of bail following a high visibility police operation in the state's central west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.