'Intergenerational': Big band, dance hall night to curb loneliness

Have you ever stuck around until the end of a wedding and been one of multiple generations having a boogie on the dance floor to vintage dance tunes?
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There's something about disco and dance hall music from the sixties through to the eighties that really brings people with different life experiences together.
This is the idea behind an initiative by Dance Maker's Collective to transform Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre into a social dance hall on the night of Saturday, February 3.
General manager of the Collective, Carl Sciberras, said the event was a spin-off from a show they hosted in Dubbo in 2022 during which the audience was invited to dance with the performers - and it proved extremely popular.
The show was called The Tivoli and was based on an old dance hall in Parramatta in the twenties.
"There's an opening scene to the show where there's a live band that plays and the audience enters into the theatre space, but it's not a theatre, it's set up as a dance hall," Mr Sciberras told the Daily Liberal.
"The seats are on the outside of the dance floor and dancers are there to welcome people in."
Called The Saturday Night Social, the event will have snippets of contemporary movement subtly woven through the traditional social dance night format.
"This project ... [is designed to] really provide more space for people to dance socially together with people that they wouldn't necessarily do that with and to create that environment that doesn't really exist anymore in an intergenerational way," Mr Sciberras said.
The Saturday Night Social will tour NSW at a time when loneliness is at a record high.
"There's a lot of research that's come out recently about participation and that there's been a real decline in people engaging with each other, and social connectedness is at an all time low, and that's a real concern to us," Mr Sciberras said.
"We really want to make opportunities to try and remedy that problem.
"That's what this is really about, by creating a really safe, fun environment with a band so that people can come together and we can just very lightly invite them into dance in a way that helps to fix this problem in some small way."
Dubbo Regional Council regional events manager Linda Christof said patrons of DRTCC had expressed a desire to attend regular dance hall social nights following the success of the 2022 event.
"It's a great opportunity for people to come together and socialise in a relaxed atmosphere. You have the option of dancing to well-known tunes or sitting back, having a drink and nibblies and soaking up the atmosphere. You can book a table with friends or come on your own and be on the 'Friends and Buddies' (FAB) table," Ms Christof said.
Attendees will experience the Wellington and Dubbo Tin Roof Big Band laying down dance classics, cabaret tables surrounding a pumping dance floor, nostalgic mood lighting and a couple of classic cars on display to set the scene.
The Collective will collaborate with dedicated local dance students who will form part of the performance.
Doors will open at 6.30pm with the bar open throughout the evening. Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic platter and dress up in the decade style of their choice. The band kicks off at 7.30pm with two hours of entertainment including interval.
There are still several spots available for local dance students, 12 years and older, who would like to work with the Collective in this production. Contact DRTCC for further information. Tickets are available at drtcc.com.au, by visiting the Box Office or by calling 02 6801 4378.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.