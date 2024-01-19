NSW and NRLW stars to head west for game-changing workshops

Some of the NRLW's biggest stars will visit Dubbo next month to deliver inclusion and accessibility workshops.
NSW and Sydney Roosters star Millie Elliott will bring Kezie Apps, Emma Tonegato, Keeley Davis and Olivia Kernick across the state as they travel to nine towns in February.
Elliott's not-for-profit organisation, Trainer Group Foundation will come to regional areas of the state to bring the 'Game Changer' education programs to the bush.
"I can't wait to bring our Trainer Group programs to the country, which is where it all started for me," Elliott told NSWRL.
"The opportunity to connect with participants across NSW who wouldn't normally have access to programs like ours is something I'm excited about, and very thankful to the New South Wales Rugby League and Westpac for helping it come to life.
"Kezie, Emma, Keeley and Olivia each have lived and/or have professional experience in disability and education facilitation, which is quite unique. They're all really looking forward to meeting everyone across the road trip as well."
Originally from Cobargo, Elliott has disability inclusion and rural rugby league in her background.
Two workshops will be held at Dubbo's Apex Oval, the first will be held in the morning of February 15 aimed at recent school leavers/adults before the afternoon sessions target school-aged children.
Each workshop will run for two hours and incorporates indoor/outdoor learning with support workers welcome.
"Our programs have been designed for people looking to make new friends, improve mental and physical health and become more confident to get out in the community. They're always a lot of fun and in this case, the perfect way to kickstart the year," Elliott said.
Anyone who wishes to register can do so via admin@trainergroupfoundation.org.
