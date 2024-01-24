Ally lights up Orana Mall with fun, fabulous, fashion options

Keen eyed shoppers may have noticed a bright new store in Orana Mall.
Filled with a large selection of women's clothing, accessories and shoes, Ally Fashion is a staple in many towns and cities around Australia and has found a home in Dubbo.
Part time worker Georgie Papaliari said the opening of the Dubbo store had been a busy time, but it was "amazing" to see the new customers.
"It's good to see new faces in the store each and every time we open, so I'm really looking forward to the future of Ally," she said.
Ms Papaliari said the store had been very popular since it opened in early January.
"It seems to have given Dubbo a bit of a kick because we really needed it, beforehand people would travel to Bathurst or Newcastle to shop at Ally but now Dubbo has a store of their own," she said.
Ally Dubbo manager Palistha Manandhar said the reason the store opened in the region was because of all the interest.
"We wanted to provide our Dubbo customers with a good quality, affordable clothing retailer," she said.
The new manager said the opening week was "hectic" for the Dubbo staff members, the rush of crowds has now calmed down.
"There were lots of customers, I think everyone was so excited to have something new in the region," Ms Manandhar said.
"We just hope that people continue to come to our store, that's the main thing."
As manager, Ms Manandhar - who has lived in Dubbo for two years, said she wants everyone to know about Ally Fashion.
"I hope everyone knows about it and comes and visits us, we have lots of styles for them to try," she said.
With seven local workers in the store, Ms Papaliari said it was a "great little team".
"We all mesh together really well so that makes working here a lot easier," she said.
Ms Papaliari said she would like the store to be the place people come to or think of when they need clothes, whether it's casual wear or for a special occasion.
"It's diverse, there is something for every age range, whether you're 12 or in your mid 40s, and it's very affordable and great quality," she said.
While it's the floral prints that are "flying out the door", Ms Papaliari said there are lots of items with colour which she is personally loving but there are also neutral colours.
"People can just come in and choose something they are comfortable with," she said.
Ms Papaliari said she would love for people to come and give the shop a go.
"There are so many styles that are out there for people and you might just find what you didn't know you need in your wardrobe as either a staple or a night out outfit," she said.
Ms Manandhar said the store has been great for young girls who haven't had many places to shop previously.
"We have a lot of stores for older ladies or young kids but there was nothing for that in between age, so Ally really fits into that," she said.
With certain items selling out, Ms Manandhar said their store gets new stock every two weeks.
"That's why people can keep coming in because we always have new, fresh stuff," she said.
Normally with good quality clothing comes a steep price tag, but Ms Manandhar is promising both good quality for an affordable price.
"It normally becomes so expensive which makes it harder for people to purchase, but here the price is so affordable and for a great price," she said.
Ms Manandhar said she would love for people to come and visit the store and to have a chat with the staff about something they're looking for.
"We want our customers to have fun in the store, because that's what it's all about," she said.
If people want to work at Ally, they can hand their resume into the staff or complete the online forms in the store.
"We do keep all our resumes on file, and they are handed to HR, so if you're interested just hand it in, you never know your chances," Ms Papaliari said.
