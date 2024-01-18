Newell Highway fully reopens after truck crash

All lanes of the Newell Highway have reopened at Gilgandra following a truck crash.
Alternating (stop/slow) traffic control was in place near Hargraves Lane while the crash site was being cleared.
Traffic conditions have returned to normal and there are no further delays.
EARLIER
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash on Friday morning.
At 9:20am, Live Traffic NSW are reporting the highway between Mahers Hill Road and Everton Road just south of Gilgandra.
Emergency services and Transport NSW are attending the scene.
Anyone planning on travelling along the highway is urged to allow for extra travel time.
Diversions are in place for B-Doubles and light vehicles to take the Castlereagh Highway via Mendooran in both directions.
Road trains and B-Triples should take the Oxley Highway to Nevertire and Mitchell Highway at Dubbo.
It's the third time in the last month the highway has been closed due to a track crash.
The latest updates are available via Live Traffic NSW.
