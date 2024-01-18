Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Newell Highway fully reopens after truck crash

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 19 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All lanes of the Newell Highway have reopened at Gilgandra following a truck crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.