'I wanted to step up': Nelson continuing to thrive ahead of Premier League decider

It's been a whirlwind rise through the ranks for off-spinner Paddy Nelson and now he wants to do his part to lead Dubbo to Western Zone Premier League glory.
Rewind 18 months ago, Nelson was given the role of first-choice spinner for CYMS who were the defending premiers at the time all while being just 18 years old.
He went on to take the most wickets of any player in the RSL Whitney Cup and played a massive part in CYMS returning to the grand final.
While it wasn't to be for Nelson and his teammates on that occasion, he still reflects fondly on that time.
"I was pretty proud of myself last year," he said.
"I wanted to step up to the opportunity when Brock (Larance) left and kind of took it.
"This year I've probably taken a bit of a step back with 'Buzz' (Bailey Edmunds) and the boys bowling well but it doesn't bother me, as long as we are winning cricket games."
On Sunday, the Cougars tweaker will line up for Dubbo in the Western Zone Premier League final at No.1 Oval.
As one of two frontline spinners in the side, Nelson will combine with Western Zone left-armer Lachlan Rummans to keep things tight during the middle.
Joining Nelson and Rummans in the bowling group are CYMS quicks Matt Purse, Ben Knaggs and Bailey Edmunds, all of whom are current Western Zone representatives.
"I'm really keen for the game, it's my first year playing in this competition and to make the grand final is pretty cool," Nelson said.
"They've got three or four boys who are really key for them so hopefully we can get a few early wickets and keep on top of them but you can't underestimate them. It's amazing to bowl with those blokes.
"They create a lot of pressure at the other end which helps me."
While it is also his first year in Dubbo's top side, Nelson is joined in Sunday's team by five of his CYMS club teammates.
One of those teammates happens to be his older brother Thomas.
The pair have already won two RSL Whitney Cups together but the youngest Nelson brother hopes there is more success to come beginning on January 21.
"It would be another one to tick off the list, we've got a few more to go but that would be a big one," he said.
Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey has named a strong side for the match with batters Ted Murray, Ben Wheeler, Harry Roscarel and Lachlan Strachan all selected.
Sunday's match will begin at 10am.
