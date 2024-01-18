From 'boat person' to The Seekers to Central West: Big 2024 ambassador

Perhaps sneaking in his 12-string guitar for the special trip, the founder of The Seekers will head to the Central West for January 26 events.
Born March 21 in 1941, musician - and Officer of the Order (AO) - Keith Leon Potger formed the famous four-member Australian folk-influenced pop group in Melbourne in 1962.
The Seekers would go on to blow the socks off the music charts abroad back in its day, topping lists in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Though, to fast-forward to settling with his wife in the Southern Tablelands for the past nine years, Mr Potger will tell you he's now "82 and seven eighths" years young.
And he's thrilled to be 2024 Australia Day Ambassador for the Cabonne Shire.
"I've only passed through places like Molong and Yeoval, so I'm eager to meet the lovely community I've heard so much about and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," he said.
"I might even tuck the 12-string guitar in the boot, and I say 'might', but it's certainly more likely than not likely."
Mr Potger imagines there are a fair few similarities between his now-hometown of Braidwood, and the small towns across Cabonne.
He suspects the feeling of neighbourly togetherness is the common thread to tie the two together.
"It's the sense of community that you get out of it, these one-street towns, or one-and-a-half street towns like Braidwood," Mr Potger said.
"And you know it exists because it's always a wonderful feeling; even if I am still working on becoming a local here."
Originally from the country formerly called Ceylon, Mr Potger immigrated to Australia from across the seas at the age of seven.
An experience bolstering the way he views the "lucky country" he lives in today, he says the meaning of Australia Day has always been based around inclusion for him.
"Being a boat person, born in Sri Lanka, my family and I came out to Australia in 1948 and in our journey, we found we were welcomed," he said.
"We made some great friends among our own culture, plus some very dear Indigenous friends as well, First Nations folk, and so I've felt as though I've been in the right place at the right time throughout it all.
"I've become an Australian in my own way."
With 2024 marking the year of his sixth ambassadorial role, Mr Potger hopes to provide the western region an energy rooted in an affection for people; exactly the way they are.
He'll meet with Cabonne's mayor and general manager, Kevin Beatty and Bradley Byrnes, the evening prior for a "lovely Italian" dinner with his partner, Elizabeth Hawkes, at a restaurant in Orange.
"I hope I'll bring a sense of inclusion and community spirit to the region, and I tend to use the word 'compassion' a fair amount with regard to how people deal with issues and deal with other people," he said.
"It says a lot about character, and having started off with an ambassadorial role in the local Quenbeyan region and then going off all over the place, I've also learned how I love going to far flung areas.
"So, I'm certainly looking forward to being in Cabonne this year. It will be wonderful to be a part of these smaller communities."
