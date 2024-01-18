Could a future Big Bash League star be unearthed next week?

Some of the state's best up-and-coming cricketing talents will be in action in Dubbo next week.
Dubbo will host the under 14s male and 15s female state challenge across four days with several future stars on display.
Several Big Bash League and/or state-contracted players have featured in previous versions of the carnival which have been held in Dubbo, some of which have gone on to achieve special things.
NSW rising stars Joel Davies and Sam Konstas were in action just a few years ago while Sydney Thunder gun Ollie Davies also took part in the carnival.
Dubbo Regional Council is predicting approximately 1,200 people to participate in the event across the two grades.
There will be eight teams in the male division, four from the country and four from the city.
Meanwhile, there will be four teams in the female competition with two from the country and as many from the city.
The carnival will give players the opportunity to impress with the opportunity to be selected in Cricket NSW winter academies.
All of the action will begin on January 22.
