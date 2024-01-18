Woman threatens to kill her mother after living with her for a week

A woman has broken her AVO and threatened to kill her mother after living with her for a week.
A 37-year-old woman from East Dubbo pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) and dishonestly obtain property by deception in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 17.
According to court documents, on July 1, 2023, the woman went to Nyngan to visit her mother and her mother's partner for a few days.
The partner told police that the woman was short on cash and wanted to buy cigarettes.
The woman then asked her mother's partner for some money.
He told police he opened his phone with his pin, logged into his Commonwealth bank app and transferred the woman $20.
The victim said the woman was with him while doing this and probably saw him entering his pin.
That night the couple went to bed and the victim left his mobile phone in the lounge room.
At 2.16am a cardless cash withdrawal of $100 occurred at a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Nyngan.
A few days later the victim checked his bank balance and saw the withdrawal. He asked the woman if she had done it but she said she didn't.
The woman then returned to Dubbo.
Police obtained CCTV from the Commonwealth Bank which shows the woman driving to the bank and completing the $100 withdrawal.
Police were unable to locate the woman and her mobile phone had been disconnected.
On Monday, November 27 police were called to the mother's house where she told them her daughter had broken her ADVO and had been staying in the house.
While the mother and the police were talking, the woman was spotted inside the house.
Police entered and placed her under arrest.
Police continued to talk to the victim, who said they had gotten into an argument and the woman had dragged her index finger across her throat and said, "I'll cut your head off".
The mother told the police the threat scared her.
She said her daughter was homeless and she felt sorry for her so she had let her stay at the house for more than a week.
The woman was taken to Nyngan Police Station.
In court she was given a community correction order for nine months and fined $100.
