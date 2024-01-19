Indian community shares tradition from the heart in 'home away from home'

There are up to 100 people from the Indian state of Gujarat living in Dubbo and when they gather together, it's like going home.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Chet Vadheland, who has been living in Dubbo since 2016, said Orana people were kind to him and his family and he loved their "fair go" attitude.
Mr Vadheland is the president of a new community group called Orana Gujarati Samaj NSW Incorporated, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage of Gujarat, and the Gujarati language.
"Samaj" means community in Gujarati and the group is dedicated to providing this for Gurarati people in Dubbo.
Mr Vadheland said it was important to instil cultural values within the next generation - children who are born in Dubbo to parents from Gujarat.
"[We also want to] collaborate with the local people to make them aware about our culture, tradition, language and festivals," Mr Vadheland told the Daily Liberal.
It was a proud moment for Mr Vadheland when 150 people from Dubbo, Parkes, Tomingly, Peak Hill, Molong, Gilgandra, and Nyngan gathered for the Kite Flying Festival, which is a yearly cultural event.
Also called Makar Sankranti, the festival marks the end of winter in India, and the onset of longer days. Kites are flown to send a message to the sun god, of gratitude for a fruitful harvest.
Back home in Gujarat, the festival would be celebrated over four days. In Dubbo, Indian kites were imported for the celebration.
The Australian Kiteflyers Society were invited along, and they showcased their aerial skills, adding a vibrant display of colours and shapes to the sky.
Gujarat is one of 29 states and territories in India. Events like the Kite Flying Festival allow Gujarati people in Dubbo to bond with their homeland, and the next big event on their calendar is the Holi Festival, or Festival of Colours, in March.
The local Gujarati community group has only been together for around a month, but they hope to attract others to join, including people from other parts of India and the subcontinent.
"If somebody wants to be a member of Gujarati Samaj, we will welcome them. It's a non-religious, secular organisation, and anybody can be a member of that group," Mr Vadheland said.
Mr Vadheland came to Australia as a student from a "really, really small" town in Gujarat.
"The population of the town maybe at the time when I came here was 5000 to 7000 people, which is really small compared to India," he said.
"India has 1.5 billion people, which is 1500 million. Australia only has around 25 or 26 million. So 5000 people is nothing in India."
When Mr Vadheland arrived in Australia in 2006, he spent a small amount of time in Dubbo before living in Tasmania, NT, WA and Victoria for a few years.
He went back to India but decided to come back and settle in Dubbo with his wife and two daughters. His parents were visiting from his hometown when the Liberal spoke with him.
"Australia is a really, really good country. It's very welcoming and the Australian values such as fair play or fair go, equality ... It allows you to try, and you can become what you want to become as a person," Mr Vadheland said.
"But sometimes when you're away from home, you miss your culture, you miss your tradition. You miss the celebratory things you normally do at home.
"Then when you come in contact with the people who are from the same area, then we share the same traditional or cultural values, and it gives a tremendous feeling like it's just home away from home.
"It is a really, really good feeling."
In Dubbo, Mr Vadheland likes the multiculturalism, and the young population.
"There's a lot of chance, a lot of growth for business. There is good schooling here ... there's the medical university that's just opened, University of Sydney," he said.
"And there's a sizeable population from the Indian subcontinent region. You can get food, groceries, like you would at home, and it's very welcoming."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.