Club looking to build on Grand Slam hype with a free community event

Paramount Tennis Club may be hundreds of kilometres from Rod Laver Arena but they are still showing their support for the Australian Open.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The club will open up its doors on January 21 for members and the general public for a free community event.
On Sunday from 4pm, Paramount Tennis will host tennis, a BBQ, and refreshments all while watching the Australian Open in the clubhouse.
"We certainly noticed on a local level that people are watching the Australian Open in their lounge rooms," Paramount Tennis' Charlie Whiteley said.
"That sort of brings people out onto the courts and gives them a bit more enthusiasm to step out on the courts whether you are an experienced player or want to try something new.
"We just want to take advantage of that and put on a free community event for people to come down and enjoy a game of tennis and a social time."
One of four Grand Slams held on the tennis world tour, the Australian Open remains one of the biggest sporting events to be held each calendar year in the country.
While often people from the region will head to Melbourne for the two-week event, Whiteley said even in Dubbo there is always interest.
"There is always a fair bit of interest in the Australian Open for your tennis enthusiasts and your more casual supporters as well," he said.
"Whether it's getting behind someone like Alex De Minaur or Ash Barty in previous years or Novak Djokovic as well as some of the greats of our game.
"There is always a bit of interest amongst the tennis public of Dubbo."
De Minaur looks like the main homegrown hope this year and there is the chance for local fans to try to emulate their favourite players.
"It's definitely open for everyone," Whiteley said of the event.
"It's a good opportunity for people if they are looking for a new sport. There will be committee members there and regular players who can give a bit of an update on the competitions we offer."
The event will begin at 4pm on January 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.