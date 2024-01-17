'You could drive yourself to jail': Motorbike rider's actions catch police attention

A helmet-less trail bike rider seen riding on the wrong side of the road has been brought before court for sentencing.
Mona Jones of Kurim Avenue, Orange, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving despite never having held a licence.
The 23-year-old was spotted by police riding an unregistered Suzuki trail bike on the wrong side of the road west on Kurim Avenue about 5pm on October 27, 2023.
Neither Jones, nor her pillion passenger were wearing helmets as she travelled about 40km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Police followed the motorbike at a distance as Jones appeared to be unaware of their presence behind her.
They followed the motorbike to an address at Pimpala Place where they spoke to both Jones and her passenger.
Jones told the police she didn't have a licence but provided her details and a check revealed she had never had a driver's licence.
The motorbike had also never been registered.
The police fined her for not wearing a helmet and for not keeping left of the centre on a two-way road.
They also issued her with a notice to appear in court for driving never licensed.
She appeared in person in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 11, 2024 a day after she was arrested then released on bail having failed to face her charges in 2023.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Jones was convicted in her absence in 2023 and was disqualified from obtaining her licence for six months.
"She handed herself in yesterday when she was aware of the warrant, she was granted bail," Mr Tedeschi said.
"She's disqualified until November next year so she hasn't got a licence.
"She has no reason to drive, in this case she was just riding a trail bike around Kurim Avenue."
Magistrate David Day noted Jones had never had a licence and said she also has a prior offence on her record.
"As far as I'm concerned, she's dangerous," Mr Day said.
"She's never held a licence so there's a public safety issue involved, she's no reason for driving but she does.
"She may pose a risk to other members of the community who are using roads or are near the roads."
Mr Day convicted Jones and placed her on a 12-month community correction order.
"If you keep on driving when you aren't allowed to do so, driving unlicensed or driving disqualified you could drive yourself to jail," Mr Day told her.
"There's too many people in jail for unauthorised driving, one in 10."
