Plea date delayed for murder accused in robbery-gone-wrong

A man accused of murdering an elderly man during a robbery will soon make a plea.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mark Charles Stanley, 21, is one of two men accused of killing 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington in August, 2021.
As well as murder, he's facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with the intention to rob but is yet to make a plea on either charge.
At Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, January 18, magistrate Gary Wilson agreed to an application by the defence to adjourn the case again until February 8 due to its seriousness.
Stanley's legal counsel told the court a formal plea offer has been made, however, the charges are yet to be certified.
His co-accused Titan Gilkes, 22, is also yet to enter a plea to his charges which includes an additional charge for having an unauthorised firearm.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, police found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Local police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries before detectives attached to the homicide squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with dangerous weapon.
Following further inquiries, at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested Gilkes.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm.
Stanley and Gilkes will both appear before the Dubbo Local Court again on February 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.