Accused murderer of Nyngan farmer to front Supreme Court

A man accused of murdering a much-loved farmer in the central west will soon stand trial at the Supreme Court.
Appearing at Dubbo Local Court via video link from Wellington Correctional Centre on January 25, Clinton Beau Wrigley was committed to face trial at the Supreme Court in Sydney from Friday, March 8.
During arraignment, the 38-year-old Warren man will formally enter a plea for four charges which includes the murder of 59-year-old Joel Carter in January, 2023.
The death of Mr Carter - remembered as "a true blue Aussie gentleman" - sent shockwaves through the tiny community of Miandetta and nearby Hermidale.
At around 7:45am on Wednesday, January 25, emergency services found Mr Carter's body on his property about 25 kilometres outside of Nyngan after they were called to perform a welfare check.
A post-mortem revealed Mr Carter died as a result of significant head trauma, most likely from heavy blows to the head. His body may have been on the property for days before it was found.
Following extensive inquiries, homicide squad detectives arrested Wrigley during a vehicle stop on Garden Avenue, just outside Warren in Ravenswood, at 3:33pm on Tuesday, March 28.
Police allege Wrigley killed Mr Carter on January 23, 2023, before stealing his Toyota Hilux and driving away.
As well as the murder charge, Wrigley has been formally charged for the theft of the vehicle, the theft of a number of tools belonging to Mr Carter and for attempting to set the stolen vehicle on fire.
Wrigley will remain behind bars at the Wellington Correctional Centre and will next appear via video link at the Supreme Court in Sydney on March 8.
Wrigley is also before the courts for a separate set of charges including break and enter and theft of a firearm.
He will next appear before the Dubbo Local Court on this matter on March 25.
