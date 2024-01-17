'Could do better': Cycling tracks on point, but where do we park our bikes?

Dubbo is made for cycling - it's flat, has few traffic jams, and things are relatively close together. But are there enough amenities for cyclists?
Dubbo has numerous bicycle paths, tracks and lanes, including the Tracker Riley Cycleway, and marked bike lanes for cyclists along Macquarie Street and Wheelers Lane.
There are plenty of places to cycle, however compared to Sydney suburbs, the regional city has few dedicated bike parking spots - even bike racks are hard to come by.
There are no public facilities for bike repairs on-the-go such as puncture repair kits and pumps, and though some commuters can probably access showers and change rooms in their work space, there are none offered publicly.
Is this an issue, or do cyclists make do? We spoke with the Dubbo mayor, as well as a cycling enthusiast and a peak advocacy body, to find out.
Mick Cooper, participant and former president of the Dubbo Bicycle User Group, said Dubbo Regional Council did a great job of providing places to cycle - particularly the Tracker Riley Cycleway - but additional facilities would entice more people to ride.
When asked if there could be more places to park your bike, Mr Cooper replied, "There definitely could be".
"I noticed Dubbo Hospital finally has bike storage inside - secure lockup. That's really great for people there who want to ride bikes," Mr Cooper told the Daily Liberal.
"They can lock it up inside the hospital themselves, rather than leave it out to potentially be stolen or damaged, or in the weather."
Mr Cooper said he would like to see bike parking facilities in Dubbo's shopping malls.
"We went down this track years ago when Orana Mall was being built, and they asked for feedback and we said it would be great to have bike storage in the mall, so people can leave their bikes in relative safety inside - not in the elements outside," he said.
Mr Cooper continued: "Possibly some of the big shopping centres could do better in that respect. The more we can encourage people to ride, the less congested the roads will be."
He said cycling often went hand in hand with coffee culture, and bike parking near cafes would be "more economical for footpath space".
"They do take up a fair bit of room when they're strewn across the place," Mr Cooper said of bicycles.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is a keen cyclist and has posted videos and photos taken while cycling at Tracker Riley cycleway on social media.
He said there were no plans to put more bicycle facilities out on the streets, however he encouraged the community to participate in council's budget consultation process in May, "if this is something that is important to them".
There are a limited number of bike lockers next to the council chambers stairwell, and cyclists can use the public amenities.
Mr Dickerson pointed out there were private pumps and repair kits at service stations and some retail outlets.
"Facilities that enhance the lifestyle of both community members and visitors are very important to the future of Dubbo," Mr Dickerson said.
"If bicycle facilities are important to our residents, we encourage them to get in touch with their Councillors and/or put forward their ideas on Council's YourSay platform which will assist in informing staff on the expectations of the community as the budget process is developed each year."
The Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility is a council facility, built in 2020, and offers a change room and amenities. A Cycle Paths of Dubbo Map highlights both on-road and off-road routes around Dubbo.
Peter McLean, CEO of Bicycle NSW, said the best examples he had seen of bike infrastructure in regional cities was in Wagga Wagga and Albury, and he encouraged Dubbo to up the ante.
"If local councils are keen to support and nurture the community to ride bicycles (particularly for commuting), then bicycle travel needs to be easy, safe, efficient and convenient just like a car," he said.
"We design our urban environments exclusively for motor vehicles but if the same principles are used then bicycle travel will be actively adopted by many more people.
"This means more shared paths and cycleways, it means bicycle parking facilities, amenities, crossings and community awareness and education.
"The more people who ride, will result in more people being inspired to ride."
Mr McLean said other regional towns like Dubbo could "enhance their bicycle friendly status" by upgrading bicycle infrastructure, parking, signage and awareness.
