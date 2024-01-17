School holiday activities have kept kids active | See the photos

For some children these school holidays have included art workshops at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Down at the Dubbo RSL there has been bingo games held just for younger players. There the kids were able to play bingo on Tuesday, January 9 then again on January 16 for a $5 entry fee that covered a bingo marker, book and halftime raffle prize.
Meanwhile the PCYC has had gymnastics, and Dubbo SportsWorld has also kept kids entertained during the summer holidays, where activities included soccer, cricket, basketball, netball, pickle ball and inflatable world.
The art club will be hosting lessons for children between five and 12 on the different ways of drawing plants.
Are plants "still life" or more than that?
They will be taught how to draw living plants using a range of techniques and styles with supplied materials. It will cost $50 per person and registrations are essential.
Session times - 9.30am until 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 23 and 24. Contact 0418 605 041 for more details.
At Macquarie Regional Library, with events for kids between the ages of five and 15 there is something for everyone to enjoy.
With a focus on animals, children can use quiver augmented reality to bring 2D animals to life, create stop motion feature films, navigate the wilderness and test their survival skills, design and create creatures and pat a lizard, hold a python and smile at a crocodile.
All the events are free, with session times varying.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.