Two on the loose: Men wanted by police on same alleged offences

Police continue the search for two men known to frequent the Central West region.
Appealing to the public on January 11 for assistance to locate Aaron Ward, 36, and Benjamin Colin Campbell, 29, both males are wanted by police for the same alleged offences.
These are: contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO [Apprehended Violence Order], assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical/mental harm.
Aaron Ward is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Island appearance with a medium to solid build.
He is also described as unshaven and 170 to 175 centimetres tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The 36 year old is known to frequent the Orange, Walgett and Armidale areas.
The second male, Benjamin Campbell, is described as being of Caucasian appearance and is of a thin to medium build.
He is also described as unshaven and 160-170 centimetres tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
The 29 year old is known to frequent the Orange and Yeoval areas.
Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ward or Campbell to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Intel is also being accepted via the Crime Stoppers website.
Officers have warned people not to approach either male.
