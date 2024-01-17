Historical building to be torn down, big dreams going with it

What was supposed to be a debut venture for the multi-cafe owner, the dream of opening up his very own restaurant is about to be literally torn down.
It was roughly eight months after Jeremy Norris bought Molong's heritage-listed 12 Bank Street site when record-level floodwaters engulfed the building.
Mr Norris portfolio of businesses already includes the Dubbo Hospital Cafe as well as Jimmy Barnet's Espresso Bar in Macquarie Street.
The Molong space incurred "catastrophic" injuries in the November 2022 deluge, which is why the vision for Monty's restaurant and bar - to be named as a tribute to his eldest son - will now forcibly be put to bed.
"It was a pretty emotional experience and the moment I looked inside the building, I knew that Monty's would probably never open," Mr Norris said.
"I knew the damage was bad and my gut feeling was that the building would have to be pulled down and rebuilt out of bricks and mortar if it were to withstand a similar situation in the next 50 years.
"It looked like a cyclone had been through the town."
Mr Norris says the sheer force of the water deluge "picked the building up" and moved it off its piers.
Water purged itself underneath the timber floorboards, lifting the entire base of the site which consequently pulled the walls in.
"We had an engineering company look at the building and they recommended that the building should be pulled down," Mr Norris said.
"[But] due to the heritage of the building and the street-scape, we applied to council for a [Development Application] to demolish the rear of the building, keeping the facade in place.
"This [DA] was granted just before Christmas."
With Monty's allocated budget reaching a status now beyond strained, Mr Norris said he still hasn't "received a cent" from insurers.
The building costs are also at the higher end of the scale, he said the return on investment "simply won't add up" to consider continuing.
Which is why the space is slowly morphing into a plan B of sorts.
"We have redesigned the site into a mix of retail, office and residential and it looks fabulous," Mr Norris said.
"The retail is at the front and would be a great space for a little wine bar with simple food.
"We will be in a position to present this to council in early 2024 and then it's up to them as to whether they allow it or not."
There are three offices within the site, each 50 square metre spaces.
There are also separate amenities for the entire site, including a two-storey apartment at the rear of the block.
"We are currently just ticking all of the boxes," Mr Norris said, "to make sure that everything complies with the ever-evolving red tape."
