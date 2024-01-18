A 72-year-old who allegedly sent suspicious packages to businesses faces court

The man who allegedly sent suspicious packages to businesses in Dubbo has faced court for the first time.
Alan Edward Andrew, 72, was charged with threaten to contaminate goods with intention to cause economic loss, and make false statement goods contaminated with intention of economic loss.
On Wednesday, January 17 Andrew's solicitor Jennifer Spear asked for a two week adjournment for the matter to come back to Dubbo Local Court on January, 31 for mention.
According to a police statement released in November 2023, just after 2.30pm on Monday, November 20, 2023, a member of the public attended Dubbo Police Station to report and hand in a suspicious package, which had been delivered to their place of work.
Police requested the assistance of crews of Fire and Rescue NSW, with a HAZMAT incident declared.
The package was inspected and made safe, with police commencing an investigation into the incident.
Police were called to a business on Wingewarra Street about 10.40am the next morning Tuesday, November 21, 2023, after reports a second package had been received by the business. This was seized for forensic examination.
Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District executed a search warrant at an address on Boothenba Road, Dubbo about 2.30pm where they seized an amount of powder.
A 72-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Bail will continue for Andrew.
