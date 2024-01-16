Police helicopter searches for pair on motorbike

The police helicopter was called into to assist in a search in Dubbo on Tuesday, January 16 as police searched for two people seen riding a motorbike with helmets.
About 10.10am on Tuesday, January 16, police were patrolling South Dubbo when they sighted the motorcycle with two people on it without helmets.
The bike took off and was sighted numerous times throughout Dubbo, with the assistance of Polair.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
