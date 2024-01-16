Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Answers sought from overseas as region's road toll climbs

AH
By Allison Hore
January 16 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interstate and international experts will weigh in on ways to reduce the road toll after a horror year on NSW roads, especially in the regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.