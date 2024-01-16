Answers sought from overseas as region's road toll climbs

Interstate and international experts will weigh in on ways to reduce the road toll after a horror year on NSW roads, especially in the regions.
In 2023, 351 people died on NSW roads - a 25 per cent increase on 2022.
"Regardless of the confirmed final number of lives lost on NSW roads last year there is a perception that whilst this is terrible, it's also 'terribly acceptable'," Macquarie Sector Highway Patrol inspector Scott Allerton said.
"If we took that same number of deaths and published that there were that number of murders on our streets, there would be a public and political outcry."
According to data from Transport for NSW's Centre for Road Safety, in the Central West and Orana Regions alone, at least 39 people lost their lives on roads in 2023 - ten more than in 2022.
The local government areas with the highest number of road deaths in 2023 were the Dubbo Regional, Mid-Western Regional and Lithgow council areas, with five lives lost each.
In an effort to combat the rising road toll, the NSW Government is bringing together road safety experts, advocates for motorists and road traffic victims and academics to discuss how to make roads safer and save lives.
"The road toll has increased across Australia and many parts of the world after COVID-19," minister for roads John Graham said.
"This forum is an opportunity to hear from experts who have had some success in reducing the road toll and identify new measures and actions from the Road Safety Plan that could be accelerated."
The first-of-its-kind forum will have a particular focus on regional areas which account for two-thirds of the state's road fatalities despite being home to only a third of the population.
"Any death on a road is one too many but for regional communities where everyone knows everyone, it hits particularly hard," regional roads minister Jenny Aitchison said.
"We all need to take responsibility for our actions when it comes to road safety. We need community involvement, particularly in the regions, if the Government's road safety initiatives are to succeed."
The announcement of the forum comes as 2024 shapes up to be another year scarred by road tragedies.
Most recently in the central west, a 77-year-old man died following a two-car crash on a main street in Cowra just before 3:00pm on Monday, January 15.
His death was one of five across the state over the course of just 24 hours, taking the total number of road deaths in 2024 so far to 13.
NSW Police acting Assistant Commissioner Anthony Boyd said all of the incidents on Monday were linked to driver behaviour.
"They are not related to any other factor except people making poor decisions," he said.
"Your behaviour whilst you are driving a motor vehicle is your responsibility."
Minister Aitchison said one of the things which will be discussed at the forum in Sydney on February 17 is how to better deal with unsafe behaviour.
"I hope regional leaders will participate in the forum to share their experiences and work with the government to find solutions to road safety issues," Ms Aitchison said.
"The forum will include discussion of how we can strengthen road safety enforcement and tackle unsafe road user behaviour."
