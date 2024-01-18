Take advantage of a unique opportunity

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday January 19: 'Jindalee', Dubbo:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 'Jindalee', or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located just moments from the edge of Dubbo, 'Jindalee' is a gorgeous property that allows its owners to enjoy a quiet country life all while taking in stunning city light and country slope views.
The recently renovated home provides a variety of features that will suit all families. 'Jindalee' offers a comfortable yet modern aesthetic along with a large outdoor entertaining and plenty of play area for the kids.
Space is prevalent throughout, and there are close to six hectares to enjoy whether it is keeping pets and stock, or housing cars, bikes, and other toys in the property's large shed. Upon arrival you are immediately welcomed home by a gorgeous garden complete with mature trees and a mix of tidy hedging and classic native matured trees, all of which are irrigated with a dripped system.
A key feature of the home is the 360 degree verandah that allows you to take in both the epic sunrises and sunsets that 'Jindalee' has to offer. Listing agent Brian McAneney said you only need to swing open the entry door and bathe yourself in the bright opening living space of the living, dining and kitchen.
"Raked ceilings with skylights draw your eyes across the large living space," he said. "For the cooler months, a large inbuilt fireplace is positioned perfectly within view of the couch and kitchen, while the home also has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning for year round comfort."
The kitchen is located perfectly to catch both front and back vistas, making cooking breakfast and dinner a delightful experience. The kitchen at 'Jindalee' is a true cooks delight with stone bench tops, drawers, undermounted ceramic sink, electric hot plates, dishwasher, large fridge space, and an island bench.
Brian said there was room for everyone inside and outside the home. "There are four bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, that maintain access to the verandah giving 'Jindalee' a classic feel," he said. "There are also two beautifully renovated bathrooms with timeless finishes that are another highlight of this property."
Owners of 'Jindalee' will benefit from a 13.3kw solar system and two 5kw inverters. They will also enjoy water security thanks to a 22,500L bore water tank that is used to keep the surrounding lawn and gardens looking lush, along with two 25,000L rainwater tanks with pressure pump that supply the home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.