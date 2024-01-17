Australia Day heat record could be broken as Dubbo set to sizzle

Dubbo could be so hot on Australia Day it rivals a long-held record.
This is according to Weatherzone meteorologist, James Rout, who told the Daily Liberal a heatwave is around the corner.
"For January so far, the average maximum is 32.2 degrees, which is below the long-term average - but there looks to be a heatwave coming from the middle of next week," Mr Rout said.
"So the average maximum will be much larger when the second half of January is included."
But just how hot could it get? Mr Rout said it has the potential to break the record.
The hottest day on the charts for a January in Dubbo is 45.2 degrees on January 13, 1939.
Mr Rout said "it's fairly uncertain" just how hot Dubbo could be on Friday, January 26, but one of the models was forecasting 45 degrees, "and that could be close to a January record, potentially equalling it".
The hottest Australia Day on record is 42.6 degrees in 2011, and the coolest was in 1941, when the temperature rose to only 18.3 degrees.
Mr Rout said the coming heatwave would begin around Wednesday, January 24, and peak around Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26.
"You're looking at high thirties for the maximum [during the heatwave], into the low forties, but it could also get to 45 degrees on Australia Day itself," he said.
Overnight temperatures around that time could be well above 20 degrees, and could even be in the mid-to-high twenties for Australia Day.
However, Mr Rout warned, there's some uncertainty looking that far ahead.
Looking back at the summer months, the hottest day during December was 41.4 degrees on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and there was one 40-plus day, when the mercury reached 40.6 on Wednesday, December 6.
The first half of December was hotter - breaking 100-year records.
The average for December 2023 was a maximum of 33.9 degrees, above the long-term average of 31.4 degrees.
The minimum average was 17.3 for the month, above the long-term average of 15.96 degrees,
December's rainfall was 67 millimetres, which is five millimetres above the monthly average.
So far in January 2024, the overnight minimum has been 20 degrees, which is above the 18.3-degree long-term average, and higher than the December minimum.
"This reflects the higher levels of humidity that have been present, which keeps it warmer overnight," Mr Rout said.
