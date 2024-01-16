Mourner brought before court for blowing mid-range after wake

A hotel worker has faced court for mid-range drink driving in a morning after offence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said his client Nathan Robert Walsh of McLachlan Street, Orange, attended a wake the night before he was stopped for a random breath test.
According to documents submitted to the court, 36-year-old Walsh's driver's licence was suspended when he was stopped for a random breath test about 5.15am on November 16, 2023.
Police initially saw him driving on Byng Street but stopped in on McLachlan Street where it was discovered his licence was suspended due to fine defaults.
He also failed the random breath test so was he was arrested for further testing.
Walsh was taken to Orange Police Station were he returned a mid-range reading of 0.102.
Walsh pleaded guilty to both mid-range drink driving and driving while his licence was suspended and attended Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
Mr Manwaring told the court that Walsh had been drinking at a wake the night before following the death of a friend.
"Having drunk the night before he should have left it later in the morning before driving," Mr Manwaring said.
Magistrate David Day said Walsh, who has previous driving offences on his record, could not avoid a conviction.
"Even though it's a morning after offence he should feel affected at 0.102 because everyone is affected at 0.1," Mr Day said referring to findings made by forensic pharmacologist Dr Judith Perl.
"It was detected by random breath test, nothing about his driving.
"He has two similar offences on his record from many years ago, one in 2013 and one in 2011."
Mr Day said Walsh works in the hospitality industry in hotels and "should know better".
Mr Day convicted Walsh for both offences.
For the drink-driving charged he placed Walsh on a 12-month community correction order, disqualified his driver's licence for one month and imposed a 12-month interlock order.
He also fined Walsh $110 and disqualified Walsh for one month for driving while his licence was suspended.
A driving suspension issued by the police was taken into account for the length of the disqualification period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.