Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Our Places

Central west town transforms for emotional TV moment

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 17 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Did you see some familiar faces from the central west on TV this week?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.