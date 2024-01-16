Young Cowboys stars tipped to step up after Ferguson's departure

It's been a quiet off-season for a number of Peter McDonald Premiership clubs and the Wellington Cowboys are no different.
The Cowboys have been quietly going about re-signing a number of their players from last season after the side managed to finish fifth in the competition.
It was an entertaining rise up the ladder for Wellington after they finished last in 2022 before the arrival of several talented stars including Blake Ferguson helped the Cowboys.
While the former NSW star Ferguson has now left the club, the likes of Tyrone Tattersall and Preston Simpson are just two players Cowboys president Graham Blackhall believes can step up.
"You can never replace the loss of Blake Ferguson," he said.
"That's someone we wanted to retain so he could mentor and help strengthen our junior pathways, he would've been ideal but it's his choice.
"We want the best for him. We've got a few young keen and eager ones who are really buying in."
Clubs such as Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's have been busy signing players over the summer but will no doubt face some tough choices due to the points system.
NSWRL's player points index system was introduced in 2022, with the idea of trying to stop clubs from 'buying' premierships and rewarding those who were giving local juniors a go.
While this may work well for clubs with a bigger populations like those in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst but for Wellington it makes things tough.
"We are bit sort of the fence at the moment, it's only my second year in the role and trying to work around the PPIS," he said.
"It makes it very hard to go out and try to attract players when you are thinking about the points system. I've sent letters to NSWRL, there are a few concerns about the dominance of the junior rugby league pathways.
"It's understandable because of some places who have a big population but for our pathways, it's a lot smaller. We are put in the same bracket which is fully understandable.
"Because we've always had a small pond to pick from this points system makes it hard to attract more players to come back in."
Richie Peckham will re-join the Cowboys from Macquarie while Jai Merritt and Rylee Blackhall are expected to remain in the halves.
The points system has seen some clubs come back to the pack and Blackhall believes this year's competition could be one by anyone.
"Every system has its pros and cons," he said.
"That's just one thing that is against us a little bit. We are drafting a bit of a group now, we've just got to confirm a lot of them.
"We would have 80 per cent of our squad confirmed.
"Most of them are returning players so it's an exciting environment. Justin and the boys will be very competitive."
