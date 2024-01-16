Property staging trend grows, but how much value does it add to your sale?

When you look at real estate online, the houses that look like they come from the pages of a magazine are most likely 'staged'.
Property staging is when a professional organisation styles a home - sometimes bringing in outside furniture and artwork - to prepare it for sale.
And it could add up to 15 per cent to the sale price of a home, according to a Dubbo real estate agent.
Adam Wells, licensed agent at Elders Real Estate Dubbo, said staging had gained popularity since the pandemic when more people used online real estate portals to shortlist properties to view in person.
"I've seen anywhere between five and 15 per cent increase in sale price [with staging], depending on the property - even a little bit more," Mr Wells told the Daily Liberal.
"It's a small investment that makes a difference from the word go.
"How you view properties online, it's instantly visual. When you see it online, showcased and highlighted and staged, it really stands out from other properties on the market."
It's easiest to stage a vacant property, however properties can be staged while the vendors are still living in it, by either bringing in some new furniture and putting other items in storage, or using some of the existing furniture with some new artwork.
Mr Wells said "the paradigm" had "shifted" in Dubbo, where five to 10 years ago, people didn't want to spend money on marketing their property.
"They just had an open home and days on the market could range from 70 to 80 days. That COVID time has pushed people to look more and more online before they come to the property," he said.
"You have to capture them straight away. People are making decisions quickly. If we can help them make a decision quickly, if we can put the property on the top of the list for our sellers, that's our job."
Karen Chant, director and licensed real estate agent at Chant and Co, said staging was not just about making a home look pretty, it was about creating a vision for potential purchasers.
"When potential purchasers walk into a staged home, they don't just see rooms; they see a home, a possible future, a lifestyle they aspire to," Ms Chant told the Daily Liberal.
"Staging enables buyers to get a better feel for the property's spaces, potential and uses. It's about connecting on an emotional level, which, in real estate is a powerful tool."
Property staging costs vary, and Ms Chant said the investment could seem daunting initially.
"However it's essential to weigh this against the potential increase in the sale price and reduced time on market.," she said.
"There's also a delicate balance in staging - it needs to be appealing but not overly personalised, as it should allow buyers to picture themselves in the space."
Ashleigh Lundholm, CEO and owner of Dubbo-based property staging company Perfectly Sorted, said her service was about "taking the stress" out of selling a home.
"Everyone's moving at a very fast pace, everyone's going 100 miles an hour ... we take care of the place, [you're not] running around on Saturday morning wondering where to put things, and [your home is] presented to the best possible standard it can be," she said.
Some people might just need one room staged, to show what the room can be used for and how furniture fits in the space.
"Rooms look bigger and better with furniture. You can see what you can fit in the room," Ms Lundholm said.
As a ballpark figure, staging can begin at around $3000 and go up to around $6500, or higher. It all depends on how many rooms you want done, how many outdoor spaces, and for how long.
"Some people want absolutely every inch of their property done but you don't have to do that. You can sometimes get away with a master bedroom and one spare bedroom," she said.
Perfectly Sorted tries to make it easy for people who are still living in their home while selling it. In the master bedroom for example, they might supply a doona that can be pulled up over the bed and some pillows that can be placed as per supplied picture, then packed away in the cupboard until next viewing.
With staging furniture, for example lounges, usually you're allowed to sit on them as you would your own furniture while your house in on the market.
