'Where's my money?': Woman hides in bedroom as accused smashes window

SMASHING a window with a bat and scaring a woman into hiding in a bedroom has been labelled "totally reprehensible" behaviour by a magistrate.
Donna Marie Gillett, 49, of Bonner Street, Kelso fronted Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 to be sentenced for damaging property and intimidation.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim was sitting inside of her home on Bannerman Crescent in Kelso around 12.20pm on September 5, 2023 when she heard banging at her front door.
The victim looked out of her front window and saw Gillett yelling and banging on the door with another woman.
Gillett was then seen by the victim to take a wooden bat and smash a window.
"Where's my money?" Gillett yelled, as she encouraged the other woman to go around the back of the house.
The court heard the victim used a lounge to barricade the front door, before she took her daughter and hid in a bedroom.
Police were then called by the victim's neighbour and a group of teenagers who saw the incident.
Gillett fled from the home in a blue single cab ute, only to be identified by the victim and teenagers.
Police said they went to Gillett's home around 12.50pm, and saw the ute parked.
Court papers state Gillett said she had only just woken up and had not left her home.
She was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
After a review of CCTV provided by the victim's neighbour, police could "clearly" tie Gillett to the crime.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Simon Populin told the court his client went to the victim's home "believing they had [allegedly] broken into her home and stolen her belongings".
The court heard through Mr Populin that the mother of six had a prior meth addiction, but had completed a rehabilitation program and relocated to Bathurst.
Having "known Ms Gillett's history all too well," Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said her "extensive" record did her no favours.
"You had a weapon; a bat. That aggravates the offence," Mr Hyatt said.
"Your behaviour was totally reprehensible."
Gillett was placed on a 12-month community correction order and fined $500.
