"The nerves wore off": What I learned from my first time in jail

As the door behind me slammed shut I was completely out of my element. This door was the difference between freedom and incarnation for the inmates and I felt it to my core. I had just stepped inside the Lithgow Correctional Centre for the first time ever.
I was privileged to be invited to attend a tour of the facility to mark National Corrections Day - an occasion to celebrate the staff who protect the community and work with inmates to rehabilitate and reduce reoffending.
As I looked ahead of me there were layers of fenced off exercise yards, accommodation and work sites. They were all confined within gated corridors that would let off a loud buzzing sound whenever an authorised person would pass through.
We made our way into a recently refurbished cell block, which provided insight into the daily lives of inmates.
In a space not much bigger than a garden shed- lies a toilet, shower, a bunk bed and a shelf to put belongings.
Outside of the cells is a common area with a bench and some gym equipment. I believe this as a space to provide the inmates an opportunity for socialising.
The other side of the cell block was undergoing refurbishment by inmates who work under Corrective Service Industries (CSI).
It was in this cell block that I had my first interaction with an inmate. This is where my nerves dissipated and thoughts began to swirl around.
Jack* (not their real name) was working hard at refurbishing the common area of the cell block when I first saw him.
According to Jack he is serving a long sentence, his routine and work are what keep him going. He was described as "a model inmate" by staff.
There is no doubt that maximum security correctional centres hold the offenders of the most awful crimes - but not every offender is of the same calibre.
Custodial Case Management Officer, Lisa Hemmy expresses the strongest level of empathy for her clients. This made me realise the stigmas that come with being in a maximum security prison.
All too often I've heard, "that's where the baddest of the bad are" and while it may not be a complete lie, I have found it to also not to be completely true.
The fact of the matter is every individual has different stories, like Jack who is learning from his mistakes and working hard while serving his time.
Ms Hemmy mentioned to me that she always looks to separate the person from the crime so she can help them meet their needs during their time in prison.
The thing I took from the visit the most is that at the end of the day, inmates are humans and it is empathy and support that will help those who wish to change their stories.
It is also worth noting that, while it was one of the most interesting experiences in my career so far- behind all the metal fencing and corridors are people going about their lives in whatever way they see fit.
Despite all the fences, corridors and wire closing me in, my mind has never felt more open.
