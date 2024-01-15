Daily Liberal
Things to do: Central West and beyond

By Vickii Byram
January 15 2024 - 1:40pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates
And they're racing again in January at the Dubbo Turf Club. Picture supplied
Pick a winner

Sponsors' Race Day

Gather family and friends and head along to the Dubbo Turf Club's Sponsors' Race Day on January 15. The action kicks off from 11am. The seven race program includes Round 1 of the Barastoc Racing Summer Sprint Series (Benchmark 58 Handicap 1000m). Tickets: General Admission - $10; Gold Seating - $20; Wine Barrel - $20. Catering packages available. Buy tickets at www.dubboturfclub.com.au.

