Things to do: Central West and beyond

Join Martina Selwood at Borrodell Estate for an early morning mindful Yoga session on the lawn on Sunday, January 14, from 9am-10.30am. Martina focuses on each individual and guides them towards physical, mental and emotional awareness. Strength focused, flexibility focused, Yin - all these styles can be catered to your needs.Come out of hibernation and stretch your cares away as you soak in the tranquil views of the Towac Valley. Finish the indulgence with a healthy light breakfast and a glass of bubbles. Because, why not? What better way to begin the day. Rain, hail or shine, you will be bending and stretching your way to better health and better bodies. The wet weather option is in the function room, a large cosy room with indoor heating, candles and plenty of space for you and your mat. Cost $25. Visit borrodell.com.au.