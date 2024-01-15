Wheat growers scrub up for Dubbo awards night | See the photos

Wheat growers from across the state scrubbed up in style for the AgShows NSW Suncorp Bank Championship Field Wheat and Durum Wheat Competition awards, held in Dubbo on Friday, January 12.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Attendees celebrated the 25th anniversary of the competition as well as recognised the extensive involvement of former Agricultural Societies Council director and lifelong advocate Tom Dwyer, Forbes, who died November 1 2023.
The dinner included the presentation of the regional winners, overall winner and TJ Dwyer Excellence in Farming Award.
For the third year in a row, Rob and Mandy Taylor, Grenfell, were crowned the Overall State Champions.
Robyn, Garry and Daniel Mickan, Mickan Bros, Walbundrie, received the TJ Dwyer Excellence in Farming Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.