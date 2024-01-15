Daily Liberal
Wheat growers scrub up for Dubbo awards night | See the photos

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 15 2024
Wheat growers from across the state scrubbed up in style for the AgShows NSW Suncorp Bank Championship Field Wheat and Durum Wheat Competition awards, held in Dubbo on Friday, January 12.

