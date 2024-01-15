'We've got very strong interest': Cowboys confident they will have an under 18s side in 2024

Wellington Cowboys president Graham Blackhall is confident the club will be able to field an under 18s team in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Cowboys were unable to field an underage side in the Tom Nelson Premiership last season with the club needing to do so this year to remain in the Western-wide competitions.
After hitting the training paddock for the first time in 2024 just last week, Blackhall said the Cowboys are on track to have an under 18s.
"We've got very strong interest and a lot of kids coming back in," he said.
"We've got a coach coming in who is very resourceful so it's good."
Making things even more positive for the club is the fact they've already signed a coach and Blackhall is keen to see what the new Cowboys mentor can do.
"The coach is Michael Salalji, he was down in Sydney but moved out this way for family commitments," he said.
"We had a few chats with him, he's got a lot of knowledge."
Wellington had a talented under 16s team in 2023, most of which are expected to make the step up into under 18s this year.
Getting together for the first time as a unit last week, Blackhall said a few of the younger players were a bit quiet at first but have been taken under the wing by a number of senior members of the club.
"We are getting good expressions of interest for the under 18s," he said.
"We are looking at establishing a strong pathways system here in the community."
A proud club already, there is a strong focus on respecting those who came before for the Cowboys this year.
Family connections and club juniors are going to be key for Wellington in 2024 as the club doesn't have the population numbers of towns like Dubbo, Orange or Bathurst.
No draws have been released yet for any of the four Western competitions and the first draft is expected to be released to clubs within the next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.