$17 million revamp to bring disability housing up-to-standard

Disability accommodation in Dubbo which is no longer up-to-standard could get its first major upgrade in almost 50 years.
Seven group homes on the Westhaven site at 475 Wheelers Lane in Dubbo will be demolished and replaced with 13 modern dwellings, under a development application currently before council.
The old group homes - currently operated by Excelsior Housing - were built in 1975 and accommodate up to 28 clients and 16 staff.
In their application, developer Kennedy Associates Architect says the old group homes were built with an "institutional mentality" and no longer meet modern disability standards.
"The age of the buildings means they do not accord with current disability design standards which places limitations on their continued use including the suitability for the nature of participants in the NDIS," the application says.
"The development will provide for additional and enhanced specialist disability accommodation, therefore enabling housing diversity, choice and affordability."
In place of the old group homes will be 13 "participant-focused, custom designed dwellings" which provide a more home-like environment than the current "commercial and institutional style buildings".
Of the dwellings, five will be two-bedroom homes, three will have three bedrooms and four will be four-bedroom. The final building will be a villa made up of four living pods and a communal area.
Each of the buildings will include a double garage and space for two cars to be parked outside.
The new development will be able to accommodate up to 39 clients, with a maximum of one client per bedroom or pod. Clients living on-site will be supervised by staff at all times.
"Each person in the accommodation receives a range of services specific to their individual needs," the developer said in the application.
"That may include personal care and assistance with daily living, assistance with medication, health or medical appointments, support to access leisure and recreational opportunities, cooking and preparing meals, skills development inside and outside the home [and] positive behaviour supports."
The new accommodation will continue to be managed by Excelsior Housing Services, which was launched into provide specialist housing options to people living with a disability and is part of the Westhaven Group.
To facilitate the redevelopment, it is also proposed for the 1.6-hectare lot to be subdivided into four separate lots - one for the Westhaven office building and three where the group homes will be constructed.
Two of the group home lots will be accessible from Wheeler's Lane and the third will have access points on both Wheeler's Lane and Cormorant Crescent.
The development is expected to cost $17.76 million.
The development application will remain on exhibition before the Dubbo Regional Council until January 31, 2024.
