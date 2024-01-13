Shortlived relief after returning home

It was a horrible feeling arriving home after the Christmas break.
That's not to say returning home wasn't nice, there was some relief at the two-week holiday being over and being under our own roof again.
The problem was we weren't quite under our own roof. And I couldn't find the key.
That was when the horrible feeling set it, as it was late on a Saturday and I didn't know how we were going to get inside as we sat in the car in our driveway.
There were calls to the real estate agent, and a locksmith. Unfortunately the locksmith's staff were also unavailable during this holiday period, with only a skeleton crew operating.
Prior to that homecoming we had spent two weeks on the coast, enjoying the waves crashing onto the rocks near the beach, where we walked along the sand, and frequented nearby cafes. The lighthouses were also a tranquil location for evening walks.
On some days we took the car and ventured to more remote beaches, or found small communities tucked away in the hinterland that were wonderfully welcoming to inland tourists.
But the holiday can suddenly seem a long time ago when you're locked out of your own home, after the road trip back from the coast.
Fortunately the neighbour had an idea, after putting up with jokes that we'd be sleeping at his place, and loaned a hammer.
One broken window pane later and a window was unlocked and I was inside. I never thought I'd be adding "break and enter" to my CV, but here we are!
We were also fortunate to encounter a very efficient glazier who looked at the window and commented straight away that it looked like someone had lost their key.
His work was almost as quick as his observation skills. Less than an hour later the window was as good as new, and that horrible feeling of not finding the front door key was long gone.
But it does make me think, maybe we have to go through these experiences to appreciate our neighbours and our timely tradesmen. That sense of community is a much better feeling.
