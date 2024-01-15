Credit card stolen from Bunnings used in attempt to buy vacuum cleaner and cigarettes

An employee's stolen Visa card has been used to try and buy a $739 vacuum cleaner and $250 worth of cigarettes, a court has learnt.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Andrew Peachey, 52, of East Dubbo, pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to larceny and five counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
According to court documents, a woman who works for a merchandising company was working in Bunnings on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 and at 1pm she put her backpack on a shelf while she organised tapware.
At 3.05pm, Peachey and a co-accused entered Bunnings and walked around before the co-accused noticed the backpack unattended.
The co-accused grabbed the bag and they both left Bunnings.
At 3.25pm, Peachey and the co-accused headed to The Good Guys to buy a Dyson vacuum cleaner worth $739.
When filling out a receipt, Peachey gave his name to the staff before attempting to use the victim's work Visa card to pay for it.
When he attempted to pay via tap and go, Peachey was required to enter a pin.
When the payment was declined, Peachey and the co-accused left the store.
The pair headed to Orana Mall a short time later and went to Woolworths where they approached the front counter and used the Visa card to buy a packet of cigarettes worth $67.95.
At 3.32pm, Peachey attempted to buy another pack of smokes worth $97.90 but the Visa card was declined.
The pair then went to News at the Mall newsagency, and using the Visa card, purchased $25 worth of $5 scratchies.
They then went to BWS Liquor store and attempted to buy more cigarettes for $76.50, but the purchase was denied.
At 5pm, the worker at Bunnings realised her backpack was missing and called police.
The victim showed the police details of all the transactions performed on her Visa card.
Police went to all the different locations and received CCTV footage.
On June 22, police went to Peachey's house where he said, "I admit to trying and purchasing cigarettes".
He also told police the co-accused gave him the Visa card.
Peachey was put on a 12 month community correction order.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Peachey if he breaks the orders, "things will get much worse" for him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.