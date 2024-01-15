Children show off vibrant creativity in painting workshop

There's nothing better than coming together with friends and being creative.
That's what children were up to at the Western Plains Cultural Centre when they participated in a painting workshop on Friday, January 12.
The workshop helped to develop hand-eye coordination, colour recognition, and concentration, and the children were able to take home a beautiful piece of art to display.
The packed classes were filled with laughter and joy and Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on hand to capture all the works the kids created.
The students showed off their creativity as class instructor Olivia Tisdell helped lead them through the school holiday workshop.
To find out what other school holiday workshops will be happening at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, you can find out here.
