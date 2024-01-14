Back-to-back titles certainly on the mind of incoming Demons coach

When Lynton Auld first met Kaitlyn Waldie and her Dubbo Demons teammates, he was impressed by their ultimate frisbee skills.
Little did he know then in just a few years he would take on coaching the same group in 2024.
Auld has been named as the new women's coach of the Demons, replacing Pete Martinoli who departed at the end of last season.
The idea of coaching Australian rules will be somewhat of a change for Auld who admitted he had the backing of now-president Waldie.
"'Speedy' (Waldie) badgered me," he joked.
"She and a few of the other women play ultimate frisbee with me on a Monday night and they are very good at that as well.
"She liked the way I communicated on the field and thought I'd make a good coach, I've watched it for the last little while as well.
"I've got some time on my hands, the kids have moved out so I thought 'why not'."
While he may not have much experience coaching this particular group, the new Demons coach isn't a stranger to the sport.
"I grew up in Victoria so I was around the game from when I could walk basically," he said.
"I played a fair bit as a young fella, I coached the Auskick here for a few years with Tony Masters and it has always been the sport I follow.
"If I can give back and help out then that would be great."
Martinoli's final season as coach produced a premiership as the Demons defeated rivals the Bathurst Giants in a thrilling grand final.
While there may be some pressure on a new coach taking over a title-winning side, Auld is confident the group can be thereabouts again this year.
"The women are keen and I'm keen as well, I'm keen to help them hopefully build on the success from last year," he said.
"Hopefully we can go back-to-back and just as importantly the club as a whole can build on the success from last year.
"We are keen for players to come down, there is always room for more players."
The likes of Waldie, Bec Short, Kristen Coady and gun Em Warner all make up the experience core Auld will have to lean on.
Meanwhile, Lauren Hazell has a chance of returning to the field as well after missing 2023 due to pregnancy.
"It's a good squad with the leadership we have as well," Auld said.
"It's good to see the core of that group step up and take on roles in the committee."
The club has already started pre-season training and is encouraging anyone interested in joining to head down to South Dubbo Oval on Thursday evenings or contact the club's Facebook page.
