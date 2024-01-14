Fight over eggs leads to man destroying phone and driving without a licence

A fight over eggs has landed a 35-year-old before court after he destroyed a phone and outside gate.
Phillip Veech, of Swift Street, Wellington pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 10.
According to court documents, at 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Veech and the victim got into an argument over eggs.
The argument became heated as they both started calling each other names and making nasty comments towards one another.
The argument escalated before the victim told Veech to leave, saying they would call the police.
Veech demanded the victim move the cars out of the driveway so he could take a ute which was parked in the rear yard of the house.
As the ute was unregistered and Veech was unlicensed, the victim began to call the police.
Veech ripped the phone from the victim's hand and threw it at a wardrobe door, damaging the door and cracking the screen protector of the phone.
Veech went to the backyard, opening the gates and demanding the other cars be removed from the driveway.
He started the ute, revving and spinning the tyres.
The cars were removed from the driveway, but the wind blew one side of the gate shut.
Veech spun the tyres out of the yard and through the gate, destroying one side of the gate and continuing to spin the tyres all the way out onto the street.
Police arrived a short time later and were told what happened.
Police patrolled but were unable to find Veech or the car.
At 6pm, Veech handed himself in to police at Wellington Police Station.
Veech was convicted and fined $500 and put on a 12-month community corrections order.
