Elvis in our blood: Tribute acts reveal why the king lives under their skin

John Collins remembers coming home from school when he was 13 years old to find his mum crying.
"I thought it was a family member who had passed away, but it was Elvis," said the Meroo Meadows, NSW, resident.
John 'Elvis' Collins grew up to be a professional tribute artist to the 'King of Rock and Roll', and on Thursday, January 11 he stepped off a train to Parkes to revel in one of the world's biggest Elvis festivals.
He watched the Parkes Elvis Festival Hound Dog Competition, which rewards the best Elvis-dressed dogs, and attended Parkes Golf Course for tee-off during an attempt to set the world record for the most Elvis playing golf.
"It's a hoot, it's so much fun," Mr Collins said.
He is also a celebrant at Elvis weddings, and organises the production and entertainment on the Elvis Express, which takes passengers from Sydney's Central Station to Parkes for the festival.
He said 2024 was the first year since the pandemic all four carriages of the train had been full.
"Basically the party doesn't start until we get into town on the Thursday afternoon," he said.
"There are performances on the train platform, then in the carriages on the way up. Everyone is in a really good party mood, so it's fantastic.
"Then we arrive in town at 3.30pm ... and there's 2,000 people waiting for the train to arrive and it's a really exciting atmosphere."
Mr Collins' parents had loved Elvis and their parents before them had enjoyed gospel music. When the teen-aged Mr Collins saw his mum crying over Elvis' death, it changed his life.
"A lot of people say they don't love him but they love his gospel, or his country, or his rock and roll, or his seventies music. He did such a variety of music and genres," he said.
"[I also love] his generosity, he was a people person ... and that's what we do here [at the festival]. It doesn't matter if someone's in a five-dollar or five-thousand-dollar jumpsuit, they'll spend time and have pictures taken and it's never any trouble."
At 28 years old, Anthony Fenech from Melbourne is one of the youngest competitors in this year's Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest.
On Friday, January 12, he was named in the top-eight and he was preparing to don his blue suede shoes again the following day to try to make it to number one.
It's a family affair: Mr Fenech's dad has been an Elvis tribute artist for decades and won the competition two years ago, which had him travel to Memphis to compete with the best in the world.
"Dad has been doing Elvis for as long as I've been alive - 28 years he's been in the industry," Mr Fenech said.
"I grew up watching Dad perform in his shows ... It was always part of my life."
When Mr Fenech was 20, he entered an Elvis competition out of the blue.
"I thought, you know what, I've always watched Dad from backstage, and so I took a leap of faith and I entered. I'd never performed before ... No one had ever heard me sing before, not even Dad."
He bought an outfit, did his hair and makeup, and sang Treat Me Nice, and Shake, Rattle & Roll. He made it to the top 10, and he was hooked.
"Now I tour the country performing as Elvis and on cruise ships. I do a lot of things on my own, but it's a special thing to perform with Dad and that's a thing we try to do together," he said.
The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival runs from January 10 to to January 14. More than 200 events are scheduled.
