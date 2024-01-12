Woman caught driving disqualified after hiding out in car wash

A woman who was caught trying to hide in Dub Vegas Car Wash after driving while disqualified has received a large fine.
Alex Lee Walker, 27, of Warrie Street Gilgandra, pleaded guilty to drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and posses prohibited drug, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 10.
According to court documents, at 12.52am on November 26, 2023 police saw a car speeding along Bunglegumbie Road, so they did a U-turn and followed.
The police saw the car change lanes at the last minute before driving into Dub Vegas Car Wash.
Walker exited the driver's seat and cleaned her car for 20 minutes before driving into the vacuum bay where she stayed for another 20 minutes.
At 2am the police saw Walker drive to the exit of the car wash before parking in the wash bay again.
Police activated their warning lights and approached Walker who was standing next to the driver's door.
She told the police, "you can't do nothing, I haven't been driving".
Police noticed Walker was nervous, her speech was fast and she seemed to have bloodshot eyes.
Walker denied driving the car and said the owner of the car was the one driving and they had fled on foot.
She went on to say she had been in the passenger seat the entire trip, before admitting she drove the car from the vacuum bay to the wash bay.
She denied driving to the car wash.
Police saw a handbag on the front seat of the car and asked Walker who owned it.
She told them it was her bag but when she was asked about what was inside it, she told them only some items were hers because she borrowed the bag.
Police asked her again whether any of the items inside the bag belonged to her and she said, "not that I'm aware of".
Due to the time of night, information provided and Walker's behaviour about the bag, the police searched the car.
Inside Walker's wallet they found two small bags containing 1.1 grams of methylamphetamine.
Walker denied having knowledge of the drugs.
Later that morning police returned to Dub Vegas Car Wash and retrieved CCTV footage that showed Walker getting dropped back off to the car wash at 5.23am the same morning and driving off in her car, despite having a disqualified licence.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Walker that if she had any further breaches for driving offences there was a "strong chance" she would go to jail.
Walker was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1150 and put on a 12-month community corrections order.
