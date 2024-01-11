Teenagers caught during police chase of stolen car

Three teenage boys will remain in jail and a teenage girl is on conditional bail after being arrested in Orange on Thursday morning.
The four youths were caught in a stolen Toyota Kluger at about 2.40am on January 11.
Police officers attempted to stop the car for a random breath test. When the car ignored the direction, police initiated a pursuit.
The chase took place through Orange to Canowindra Road and back into Orange.
Police successfully deployed road spikes on Cargo Road and the vehicle continued through Orange before it stopped in Raines Place.
Three boys and a girl exited the car and fled on foot where they were arrested a short time later and taken to Orange Police Station.
Inquiries reveal, the car was stolen overnight from a home on McLachlan Street, Orange.
The three boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday.
The girl was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday 8 February 2024.
