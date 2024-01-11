Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Macleod and Townsend fire to finish Western's cup campaign on a high

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
January 12 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A devastating new ball spell from Finn Macleod and a stunning innings from Cooper Townsend has helped Western Zone finish their Bradman Cup carnival on a high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.