Macleod and Townsend fire to finish Western's cup campaign on a high

A devastating new ball spell from Finn Macleod and a stunning innings from Cooper Townsend has helped Western Zone finish their Bradman Cup carnival on a high.
Macleod took two wickets in the very first over of the match before going on to finish with figures of 3/34 from nine overs against Central North at Wollongong's Geoff Shaw Oval on January 11.
It had been a lean four days for Western at the under 16s carnival but the squad produced arguably their best performance on Thursday. bowling their opposition out for 157.
Bowling first, Macleod struck twice early to have Central North struggling early while Cooper Stephen, Hayden Griffith and Baden Lewis all took wickets as well.
Western captain Blayde Burke continued his strong week taking 2/32 from his 10 overs while leg-spinner Andrew Ridge also took a wicket.
In reply, Cooper Giddings, Toby Middleton and Cooper Stephen all fell early.
However, opener Townsend and all-rounder Cooper Pullen set about rebuilding the innings and were positive from the outset.
Townsend showed great finesse mixed in with some brilliant power as he passed 50 while Pullen wasn't far behind.
Pullen finished 50 not out from 71 balls while Townsend ended up on 70 not out from just 88 deliveries, the latter hitting five fours and two sixes.
Western's six-wicket win over Central North was the perfect end to their campaign.
Meanwhile, North Coast emerged winners of the Bradman Cup after defeating Southern Districts in a thriller.
Newcastle also won their final game and were tied at the top of the table with North Coast but the latter had a superior run rate.
Illawarra gun Blake Cattle was named the inaugural Nathan Lyon Medal winner for player of the competition.
