Man opens his door and is punched in the face by unwelcome visitor

A 52-year-old man who punched and attacked a neighbour has been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Aaron Scott Dixon, of Lovett Avenue, Dubbo, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 10 in Dubbo Local Court.
According to court papers, at 4am on November 14, 2023 Dixon went and knocked on the front door of the victim's home.
The victim, who thought it was his son, opened the door.
As the door opened Dixon pushed it wider before punching the victim in the face and dragging them down some steps.
Dixon continued to punch the victim while they were on the ground.
A witness heard the noise and came out of their home to separate the pair.
The two then went back to their respective homes, when the victim called the police.
As a result of the assault, the victim suffered injuries to their left cheek and cuts to their right elbow and knee.
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with Dixon, the victim and the witness.
When speaking with police, Dixon told officers he had been lying in bed before a drill was allegedly thrown through his front window.
As he got up from bed, he claimed that another small motor was thrown through the window.
He told police when he opened the door he, allegedly, saw the victim on his porch.
Dixon then walked across to the victim's home.
He said he knocked on the door and, as it was opened, he punched the victim.
Dixon was then taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was convicted and fined $400.
