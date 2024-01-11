Man hides camera in house and threatens to 'destroy' and 'kill' wife

A 52-year-old machine operator has pleaded guilty to stalk intimidate charges after he set up cameras in his home and sent threatening messages to his wife.
The man from Dubbo was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 10.
According to the court papers, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 while his wife was at work she received multiple messages from her husband with screenshots of her location, saying something along the lines of "you never go into that room" and accusing her of cheating.
Throughout the day the man continued to message his wife sending her videos from hidden cameras in the house and accusing her of cheating.
The videos only show the victim sleeping.
At 2.21pm the man sent CCTV videos and the following text message to his wife:
The man later went on to send a text saying "my boss wont let me come home. He wont let me go to work because he fears for your life (sic)."
He continued to send text messages to his wife accusing her of cheating and stating that she has been talking to people in the roof of the house.
Due to the threats the victim decided to stay at her parents house.
During the night the man continued to message the victim saying "where are you, walking next door what's happening" and "I'm happy to drive my four wheel drive straight through your car if you don't ring now horrible".
On Wednesday, December 13 at 6am the man sent his wife a text message saying "the next person come this house axing forehead (sic)" with an image of an axe in his lap.
At 2.40pm the same day police spoke with the victim at her parents' house about the incident.
At 5pm the police spoke with the man who admitted to sending the texts but said he would never go through with it.
He was then taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The man was placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
