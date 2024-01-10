'Absolute stupidity': Man gets behind the wheel while drunk to buy ciggies

STUPID, disgraceful and lazy were the words used in court to describe a Central West man who drove while drunk to buy a pack of cigarettes.
Nathaniel McCook, 45, of William Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty on December 20, 2023 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents state police were travelling along Rocket Street in Bathurst around 4.30pm on December 6, 2023 when a white Ford sedan failed to giveaway.
The vehicle, which was driven by McCook, was pulled over.
"I'm gone, I'll go over, I've had a few," McCook said to police when asked for his licence.
McCook, who police said smelt of liquor and had red, bloodshot eyes, was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test and gave a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.142.
While in police custody, McCook admitted to having seven full strength Heineken stubby beers from 11.30am until 4.30pm that day.
A self-represented McCook told the court he admitted it was a "stupid move", particularly when thinking about why he got behind the wheel.
"I was driving to get some cigarettes," McCook said.
With two prior charges of drink-driving on McCook's record, Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said he would have considered jail had he blown into the high-range.
"This is absolute stupidity. It's disgraceful," Mr Hyatt said.
"You put everyone at risk because you made the lazy decision to drive instead of walking two blocks to get cigarettes.
"One might have thought you got the message last time ... There's no escaping your history."
McCook was convicted, fined $1000 and taken off the road for three months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, McCook must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
