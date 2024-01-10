Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

'Absolute stupidity': Man gets behind the wheel while drunk to buy ciggies

By Court Reporter
January 10 2024 - 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUPID, disgraceful and lazy were the words used in court to describe a Central West man who drove while drunk to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.