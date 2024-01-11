Fuller's star continues to rise after scintillating silver medal performance

Haylee Fuller is preparing for a massive 2024 campaign and she's already started the year in style.
Riding for Team BridgeLane, the Dubbo cyclist won a silver medal at the RoadNats in Ballarat on January 7 in the under 23 women's road race.
In just her first meeting of the year, Fuller was hopeful of scoring a string of strong performances before heading back to Europe and said her success down south made the trip worthwhile.
"I put in so much work being down there away from my family to try and get a good result," she said.
"I'm really happy to have it all payoff."
Now in Adelaide and preparing for the Tour Down Under, Fuller said she wants to put in another good performance.
"I'm in Adelaide at the moment," she said.
"I have the Tour Down Under which is a world tour race so that's pretty big.
"I've got a couple more races here before we get to go over to Europe."
Fuller will take on some of the best riders in the world whilst in Adelaide as her preparation to head back overseas continues.
Beginning on January 12, the Tour Down Under is the opening UCI World Tour event each year.
Booked in to leave the country at the end of April, Fuller confessed there is one event she is aiming for.
"I really want to win the Oceanias in April," she said.
"Then we will head to Europe at the end of April and hopefully we can pick up some results over there."
The Oceania Cycling Championships will be held on April 12 in Brisbane.
For the third consecutive season, the Dubbo cyclist will head over to Europe to continue her journey with the sport.
"Every time you go back it is different but it's all good practice," she said.
As part of Team BridgeLane, Fuller competes on the UCI Continental Circuits, a step below the UCI World Tour.
