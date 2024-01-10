Kellie Dickerson dies at 53 after inspiring a generation

The Australian performing arts community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Kellie Dickerson. A revered musician, conductor, and pianist, Ms Dickerson, 53, died leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary achievements in the world of theatre and musicals.
Born in Dubbo, Kellie Dickerson's journey in music was marked by her exceptional talent and dedication. She held a Bachelor of Music (Honours) in Piano Performance from Sydney University and was a distinguished member of the Symphony Australia Young Conductor's Programme.
Her career was further embellished with accolades including the Donald Peart Memorial Award for Music, the Brian Stacey Memorial Trust Scholarship for Young Conductors, and three Green Room Awards for Musical Direction of Wicked, Once, and City of Angels.
Ms Dickerson's contribution to the Australian performing arts was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2022 Australia Day honours.
Her role as Resident Musical Supervisor for Wicked Australia and Musical Director for Once Australia were among her most notable positions.
She also managed the Rob Guest Endowment, a scholarship program aimed at fostering emerging talents in the musical theatre industry.
Her influence extended beyond the stage. As a mentor, she guided young conductors and was instrumental in shaping future stars through the Rob Guest Endowment.
She was a respected member of industry panels for the Helpmann Awards, the Australia Council, and New Musicals Australia. Her expertise was also sought by the Australian Music Examinations Board for their musical theatre syllabus.
Kellie's international acclaim included conducting music theatre and opera worldwide, with credits such as Legally Blonde, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Book of Mormon, demonstrating her versatility and mastery. Her work was not just a profession but a passion, with each performance reflecting her exceptional skill and dedication.
Despite her illustrious career, Kellie faced personal challenges with courage and dignity. Diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in 2018, she battled this rare neurodegenerative disease with the same grace and resilience that she brought to her musical endeavours.
Her struggle with MSA saw her retire from her bustling career, yet her spirit and influence continued to resonate within the arts community.
Kellie Dickerson's legacy is not just in the shows she directed or the music she conducted, but in the lives she touched and the young talents she nurtured. As tributes pour in from colleagues and admirers, it's clear that her impact on the Australian and global performing arts scene is indelible.
Her life's work, a blend of remarkable talent, unwavering dedication, and generous mentorship, will continue to inspire and guide aspiring artists.
Kellie Dickerson's story is not just one of achievement, but of inspiring a generation of performers to pursue their dreams with the same tenacity and grace that she embodied. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy in the world of musical theatre and beyond will undoubtedly endure.
Dickerson lost her long-term partner Rob Guest, who died from a stroke aged 57 in 2008. Rob was the star of Phantom, Les Miserables and Wicked.
She is survived by her parents, Dubbo locals, John and Toni Dickerson and her brother Wayne.
