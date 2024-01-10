Daily Liberal
Obituary

Kellie Dickerson dies at 53 after inspiring a generation

Updated January 10 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
The Australian performing arts community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Kellie Dickerson. A revered musician, conductor, and pianist, Ms Dickerson, 53, died leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary achievements in the world of theatre and musicals.

